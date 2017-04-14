A still from the film "Gifted", which was filmed in the Savannah area.
According to IMDB.com, "Gifted", starring Chris Evans, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer, was filmed in Savannah, Wilmington Island, Tybee Island and Atlanta. While "Gifted" was given a limited release by its studio, Fox Searchlight, the impact of this film, and the countless others filmed in our area and across the state, has had a tremendous impact on Georgia.
