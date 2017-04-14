A still from the film "Gifted", which...

A still from the film "Gifted", which was filmed in the Savannah area.

15 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

According to IMDB.com, "Gifted", starring Chris Evans, Jenny Slate and Octavia Spencer, was filmed in Savannah, Wilmington Island, Tybee Island and Atlanta. While "Gifted" was given a limited release by its studio, Fox Searchlight, the impact of this film, and the countless others filmed in our area and across the state, has had a tremendous impact on Georgia.

