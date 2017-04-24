440-pound mako shark sets Georgia record
Fish Tales Restaurant posted pictures to its Facebook page of a 440-pound shortfin mako hauled into the Fort McAllister Marina along the Ogeechee River in Richmond Hill Wednesday night. Vindicator Fishing Team and Charters made the catch.
