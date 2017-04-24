2 in custody after woman stabbed, found in burning Baker Co. home
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that Lenorris Williams, 33, and Kimberly Williams, 36, are in custody at the Miller County Jail. The GBI received arrest warrants for the two suspects after Georgia Mae Green Griffin, 61, was found injured at her residence while it was on fire.
