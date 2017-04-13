$14 Million Poured Into Georgia's Special Election
Political groups on both sides of the aisle spent over $14 million in advertising so far in the Georgia special election to replace former GOP Rep. Tom Price, according to a Thursday report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff raised an astounding $8.3 million in the first quarter of 2017, just a few weeks before the April 18 vote.
