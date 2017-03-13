Work finally underway on Croft Street Bridge
Contractors repairing Carrollton's historic Croft Street Bridge say things are going "reasonably well" and that traffic could resume within two to three weeks. John Denney of GRC Stonewater, which is making the repairs, said he is optimistic about an April 1 bridge reopening, but some challenges could delay it by a few days.
