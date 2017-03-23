Woman arrested for elderly abuse in Moultrie
Carolyn Edwards is now charged with two counts of simple battery and two counts of exploitation of an elderly person. So far it hasn't been confirmed if Edwards was the caretaker of that man but that the incident did happen at Pruitthealth - Magnolia Manor in Moultrie.
