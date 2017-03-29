Wildfire burns 250 acres, destroys home in southeast Georgia
Crews worked Wednesday to contain a wildfire that destroyed a family's mobile home and several other buildings as it burned about 250 acres in a densely wooded area of rural southeast Georgia. Firefighters had the blaze 80 percent contained Wednesday morning, said Wendy Burnett, spokeswoman for the Georgia Forestry Commission.
