WGTC adding cybersecurity as a degree option

Times Georgian

In response to the growing need for data security worldwide, West Georgia Technical College is stepping up its cybersecurity education. West Georgia Tech will add a cybersecurity specialization to its Computer Information Systems degree program this summer.

