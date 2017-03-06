Volunteers to help preserve battlefie...

Volunteers to help preserve battlefields, historic sites including Myrtle Hill, Resaca

Read more: Cherokee County Herald

Volunteers from across Georgia this spring will work with the Civil War Trust to help clean up battlefields and other historic sites in Georgia and several other states. The goal is to maintain and restore several sites as part of Park Day, a nationwide effort on April 1 that includes more than 130 historic sites in 30 states, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

