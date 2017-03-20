University of Georgia Researching Slave Remains Unexpectedly Found On Campus
As a ceremony was held to reinter the remains from 105 graves unexpectedly found on grounds of the University of Georgia, the school announced an ongoing effort to figure out who the people had been. The removal of the remains and plan to rebury them at Oconee Hill Cemetary Monday caused some controversy, and African American leaders questioned their removal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Sun
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC