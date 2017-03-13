Three face felony murder charges in 2016 shooting death of US Marshal
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of three people who are all charged with felony murder and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the death of Deputy US Marshal Commander Patrick Carothers. Carothers was ambushed while serving a warrant in southeast Georgia in November 2016.
