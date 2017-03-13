Three face felony murder charges in 2...

Three face felony murder charges in 2016 shooting death of US Marshal

Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests of three people who are all charged with felony murder and hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the death of Deputy US Marshal Commander Patrick Carothers. Carothers was ambushed while serving a warrant in southeast Georgia in November 2016.

