Taylor: Thanks for supporting Georgia women's basketball

11 hrs ago

I have always known that being a part of the Georgia community is all about family, and that was definitely no more evident than during this past year of Lady Bulldog basketball! So, as we wind down and put the finishing touches on the hustle and bustle of yet another busy season - and yes, we are still one of only three programs in the nation to boast a winning record every year - I want to pause and take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support. It's impossible to put into words the feeling you get when you see a sea of red and black both at home and on the road.

