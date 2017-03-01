Six weeks later, senators question delay on Agriculture pick
In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, Agriculture Secretary-designate, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue attends a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump tapped Perdue to be his agriculture secretary six weeks ago, but the administration still hasn't formally provided the Senate with the paperwork for the nomination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|12 hr
|The Truth
|12
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Tue
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Feb 26
|silly rabbit
|49
|Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d...
|Feb 24
|China Hill
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Feb 22
|Hatewill
|127
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC