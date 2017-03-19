Severe storm kills one as it sweeps northern Georgia
Strong winds, quarter-sized hail and lightning ripped through towns in northern Georgia, killing one man and leaving several cities with severe damage and power outages on Wednesday, local media and officials said. The man died when a tree fell on a home near Braselton, about 53 miles northeast of Atlanta, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Fox 5, a local news affiliate, citing the Jackson County Emergency Management office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|3 hr
|Rlem
|4
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC