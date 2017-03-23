Sen. Josh McKoon leaves door open for...

Sen. Josh McKoon leaves door open for possible run for Georgia governor

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

As the 2017 General Assembly session nears the end, Columbus Republican Sen. Josh McKoon continues to weigh his political options, including a possible run for Georgia governor in 2018. McKoon, who has been a controversial member of the controlling Republican caucus and at times challenging party leadership, opened the door to speculation in January when he announced from the Senate floor this would be his final two-year term representing District 29. The current General Assembly session is scheduled to end Thursday.

