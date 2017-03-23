Report shows job growth in Carroll Co...

Report shows job growth in Carroll County

Carroll County had the highest unemployment rate in December in the six-county west Georgia region defined by the University of West Georgia Richards College of Business, but construction work is among the factors keeping the county's economy healthy. Carroll did have job growth of 2.6 percent from the third quarter of December of 2016 over the previous year.

