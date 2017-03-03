Port Wars: Georgia, Virginia Crowd Out South Carolina
South Carolina would be on the outside looking in when it comes to a new eastern seaboard shipping deal assuming the bi-state compact were to receive federal approval. Port leaders in Georgia and Virginia want to collaborate with each other on a so-called "East Coast Gateway Terminal Agreement."
