Photo Flash: First Look at the Legend of Georgia McBride at Actor's Express
Actor's Express stages Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride now through April 16, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! What do you do when your Elvis act gets the axe? With a pregnant wife, an empty bank account, and an eviction notice coming his way, Casey has no choice but to trade his jumpsuit for sequins and strut his stuff as the Florida panhandle's newest drag queen.
