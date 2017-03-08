PETA calls for strong penalties for man accused of repeatedly harming horses
PETA sent a letter to Fulton County officials calling for strong penalties for a man accused of repeatedly harming horses. Branden Fulton was charged with animal cruelty after police found several dead and malnourished horses on his farm in July 2016, and was also accused of failing to give his horses food and water as recently as February.
