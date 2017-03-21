Paddle Georgia applications open for teachers
Georgia educators now have the opportunity to get their feet wet on a weeklong canoe and kayak trip on the Etowah River, which is scheduled for mid-June. Teacher scholarship applications are now open for Paddle Georgia, an annual seven-day trip sponsored by the Georgia River Network, which will run from June 17-23.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Sun
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
|Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09)
|Mar 12
|JDD
|24
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Mar 8
|About time
|56
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC