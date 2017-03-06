Overton captures ULTIMATE Series win at North Georgia
Brandon Overton held off charges from Mike Marlar and Jason Welshan to capture his first ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series in Saturday night's series season opener at North Georgia Speedway. Overton's 0.663 second margin of victory earned him a $4000 pay day at the Chastworth, Georgia short track.
