Officials: Man in Georgia human trafficking case forced tattoos on victims

12 hrs ago

Prosecutors say a man accused of holding women against their will in a million-dollar home also forced them to get gang-related tattoos and took the money they made working at a strip club. Fulton County Magistrate Judge Jaslovelin Lall dismissed 11 of 14 charges against Kenndric Roberts on Thursday.

