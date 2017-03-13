Obama-appointed federal prosecutor ou...

Obama-appointed federal prosecutor out in southeast Georgia

15 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A news release Monday said U.S. Attorney Edward Tarver stepped down from his post in the Southern District of Georgia. Tarver resigned Friday after Sessions requested that 46 U.S. attorneys who were holdovers from the Obama administration leave their posts immediately.

