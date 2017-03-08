North Georgia All-Star Classic basketball game scheduled for March 18 at Gainesville High
The sixth Annual North Georgia All-Star Classic will be held at 1 p.m. March 18 at the Gainsville High gym. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|14 hr
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|17 hr
|willis Frazier
|329
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|21 hr
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Mar 3
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC