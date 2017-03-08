North Forsyth Middle speech pathologist named Teacher of the Year

"I loved pretending to be Bruce Banner of 'The Incredible Hulk' as well as Daisy Duke and Rosco P. Coltrane from 'The Dukes of Hazzard,'" the North Forsyth Middle School speech pathologist wrote in her 2017 Teacher of the Year application essay. "So how in the world do I find myself in my 17th year as a special education teacher?" Though she may not have wanted to teach, the profession suits her, a fact made evident Friday afternoon at Forsyth County Schools' Celebration of Excellence luncheon, where Stewart was named the 2017 Teacher of the Year - the first special needs educator to be bestowed the honor since at least 2002.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.