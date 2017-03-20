Murder trial scrapped for Christmas; now retrial is at issue

After a Georgia judge scrapped an ongoing murder trial when it interfered with jurors' Christmas plans, the suspect says he can't be retried because it would violate his constitutional rights. A lawyer for Verlaine Laguerre argued before the Georgia Supreme Court on Monday that a judge improperly declared a mistrial and a new trial would amount to constitutionally barred double jeopardy, which is when a person is tried twice for the same crime.

