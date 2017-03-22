Mom, kids vanish after custody hearing in Georgia
Deputies in Georgia's Polk County are looking for a woman who disappeared with her two children amidst a custody dispute, and they fear the kids could be in danger. According to the sheriff's office, Kelli Rae Alderman was last seen at the Bartow courthouse yesterday, where a judge ordered her to turn the two boys over to the care of their father, who's from Georgia.
