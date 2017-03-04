Mistakenly released murder suspect captured in Georgia
A murder suspect who was mistakenly released by the Illinois Department of Corrections last week, is now back in custody. Glover was being held at the Cook County Jail on murder charges, when he was transferred to an Illinois Department of Corrections facility on February 24 for processing on an armed robbery charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|2 hr
|Inspector General
|18
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|23 hr
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Fri
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Fri
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Feb 27
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC