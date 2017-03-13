May completion expected for performin...

May completion expected for performing arts center

12 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

By the end of May, several major Carroll County Schools projects should be completed and in use, including the $14 million Carroll County Performing Arts Center, the grandstands at two high schools and gymnasiums at two elementary schools. He also spoke of the teachers who participated in last month's active shooter drill at Central High School, saying they made an impression on the Georgia Emergency Management Agency representative who attended.

