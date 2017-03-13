Major winter storm won't be felt much in north Georgia
The developing winter storm that could dump as much as two feet of snow on New York City on Tuesday was expected to skirt northern Georgia from Monday into early Tuesday morning, and could bring a light coating of snow to some areas from Gainesville northward, according to the National Weather Service. Kent McMullen, a forecaster with the Peachtree City office of the National Weather Service, said Monday that it was possible that "a flake or two" of snow might be seen in the Athens area sometime between late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.
Athens Banner-Herald.
