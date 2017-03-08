Limits on outdoor water usage eased; drought level lowered
Winter rains and improving drought conditions have prompted the state of Georgia to ease water use limits on 31 counties in north Georgia, including Carroll County. The announcement by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division places Carroll County under a Level 1 Drought Response which is an upgrade from the previously issued Level 2 Drought Response.
