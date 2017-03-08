Killer Mike Honored By Georgia State Senate
Killer Mike was a vocal Bernie Sanders supporter in the primaries , and it looks like he may be eyeing more political work in the future. In any case, he was just honored by the Georgia Senate this morning for his involvement in championing improvements to the Atlanta water system.
