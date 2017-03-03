Judge releases USA Gymnastics sex abu...

Judge releases USA Gymnastics sex abuse files

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Evening Sun

A Georgia judge, at The Indianapolis Star's request, released more than 5,600 pages of court records Friday detailing how USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse allegations against coaches over a 10-year period. Judge releases USA Gymnastics sex abuse files A Georgia judge, at The Indianapolis Star's request, released more than 5,600 pages of court records Friday detailing how USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse allegations against coaches over a 10-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos... 14 hr Stedman 1
You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun. 23 hr Buggie 1
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Fri Hating This Town 397
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... Thu Blue stripe pants 13
News Did long odds on casino get longer? Feb 28 General Zod 1
News Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10) Feb 27 Youling 8
News Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning Feb 27 Josh 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC