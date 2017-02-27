Investigators dig in search for Georgia teacher's remains 11 years after she vanished following long sought arrest of former student Dozens of investigators in Georgia searched for hours on a pecan farm for the remains of teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead on Tuesday roughly one week after a former student was arrested and charged in her murder case. More than 40 agents from eight different offices within the Georgia Bureau of Investigations were involved in the dig in Ben Hill County that resulted in some evidence being found related to her October 2005 disappearance, WSB-TV reported.

