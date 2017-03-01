High number of Southwest Georgia fatal crashes in February concerns troopers
The number of fatal car crashes in Georgia so far this year is down, but The Georgia State Patrol and Governor's Office of Highway Safety are concerned by the high number of car crash fatalities in Southwest Georgia in February. In February 16 people died in fatal car crashes in Southwest Georgia,from Stewart County to Lowndes County.
