Hearing on gag order in Tara Grinstead murder case

Her disappearance went unexplained for more than a decade until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation last month announced it had arrested 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke on charges that he killed the former teacher at Irwin County High School. A superior court judge declined to make an immediate ruling Thursday after hearing opposing arguments on whether a gag order in the Tara Grinstead murder case should remain in place or be overturned.

