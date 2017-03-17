Hearing on gag order in Tara Grinstea...

Hearing on gag order in Tara Grinstead murder case

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Her disappearance went unexplained for more than a decade until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation last month announced it had arrested 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke on charges that he killed the former teacher at Irwin County High School. A superior court judge declined to make an immediate ruling Thursday after hearing opposing arguments on whether a gag order in the Tara Grinstead murder case should remain in place or be overturned.

