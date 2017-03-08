Harsh sentence for racist Georgia couple has white supremacists...

Members of the National Socialist Movement during a 2010 march to the Phoenix Federal building White supremacists are outraged after a couple was sentenced to 20 years in prison for displaying a Confederate flag and making "terroristic threats" to black people who were attending a child's birthday party in Georgia in 2015. The defendants, Jose Torres and Kayla Norton, who were convicted last month, also "pulled out a shotgun and threatened to kill people at [the] party, including children," according to Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner.

