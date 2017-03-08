Harsh sentence for racist Georgia couple has white supremacists...
Members of the National Socialist Movement during a 2010 march to the Phoenix Federal building White supremacists are outraged after a couple was sentenced to 20 years in prison for displaying a Confederate flag and making "terroristic threats" to black people who were attending a child's birthday party in Georgia in 2015. The defendants, Jose Torres and Kayla Norton, who were convicted last month, also "pulled out a shotgun and threatened to kill people at [the] party, including children," according to Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|Wed
|willis Frazier
|329
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Mar 8
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Mar 3
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC