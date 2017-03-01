GOP super PAC launching $1.1 million ...

GOP super PAC launching $1.1 million buy in Tom Pricea s Georgia district

11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

A super PAC aligned with the House Republican leadership will launch a $1.1 million ad buy on Thursday against the main Democratic candidate in the Georgia special election to succeed ex-Rep. Tom Price . The commercial from the Congressional Leadership Fund is built around footage of Jon Ossoff, now 30, horsing around with his friends as a student at Georgetown University.

