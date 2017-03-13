Girl, 5, Leaves Hospital, 2 Months After Dog Attack That Killed Her Best Friend

A young girl who survived a vicious dog attack that left another child dead has been released from a Georgia hospital in what her loved ones and doctors have called a miracle. It was thought that Syrai Sanders would be in the hospital for at least a year after the 5-year-old girl was mauled by two pit bull mixes while walking to school in Atlanta on January 17. The sudden attack left 6-year-old Logan Braatz dead and had Syrai fighting for her life, requiring nine surgeries before she could be released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.