Ghanaians in Georgia celebrate [email protected]

Ghanaians in Georgia celebrate
The Ghana Council of Georgia collaborated with Georgia State Representative, Able Mable Thomas of District 56, to celebrate the sixty anniversary of Ghana Independence. [email protected] was recognized as part of Representative Thomas' Global Initiative on the floor of the Georgia House of Representatives during the March 6th session.
