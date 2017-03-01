Georgia's Supreme Court rules against independent broadcaster in ownership battle
Georgia's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a change of ownership at the biggest independent TV station Rustavi 2, in a move critics say is an attempt to silence the media. Hundreds of viewers, opposition politicians and supporters of Rustavi 2 rallied outside the court and moved to the broadcaster's studio building in a gesture of support after the ruling was announced.
