Georgia's Ridley arrested on marijuana possession

13 hrs ago

According to UGASports.com, Ridley was arrested by by Athens Clarke-County police and charged with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The younger brother of Alabama star wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns during his true freshman season previous year.

