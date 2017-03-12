Georgia's Ridley arrested on marijuana possession
According to UGASports.com, Ridley was arrested by by Athens Clarke-County police and charged with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The younger brother of Alabama star wide receiver Calvin Ridley caught 12 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns during his true freshman season previous year.
