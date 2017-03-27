Georgia's Monstrous Campus Rape Bill Has Been Resurrected
Venkayla Haynes, holding a sign quoting Rep. Earl Ehrhart saying "If you feel triggered, trigger somewhere else", participates in the "March for Survivors" to protest House Bill 51 on March 3, 2017. Georgia state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, R-Powder Springs, resurrected his controversial "campus rape bill" in the Georgia House of Representatives on Tuesday night which then passed it again 102 to 56 after it had stalled in a Senate Committee that wanted more time to study it.
