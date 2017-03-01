Georgia's first lady helps push literacy activities
Georgia's first lady visited Carrollton Middle School Friday to read to a class of fourth-graders, the culminating event of a week full of literacy activities districtwide. Sandra Deal read to students in Nicki McGovern's class, offering them several choices and asking the students to vote for which book they wanted her to read.
