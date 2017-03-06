Georgia Weekly Legislative Update - M...

Georgia Weekly Legislative Update - March 2017

The Georgia General Assembly will turn the page this evening on one of the session's most frenzied legislative weeks, sprinting to the Crossover hard stop by which all non-budgetary bills must have cleared at least one chamber to gain final passage in the waning days of the 2017 session. There are more than 30 bills that could see floor debate in the Senate, while upwards of 25 are eligible in the House.

