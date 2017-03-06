Georgia Weekly Legislative Update - March 2017
The Georgia General Assembly will turn the page this evening on one of the session's most frenzied legislative weeks, sprinting to the Crossover hard stop by which all non-budgetary bills must have cleared at least one chamber to gain final passage in the waning days of the 2017 session. There are more than 30 bills that could see floor debate in the Senate, while upwards of 25 are eligible in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Sun
|Tolerman
|20
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Mar 3
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Feb 27
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC