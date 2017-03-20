Georgia UPS Driver Inducted Into Comp...

Georgia UPS Driver Inducted Into Company's Circle of Honor for 25 Years of Accident-Free Driving

In the past 25 years, Lisa Black has logged countless miles delivering packages in her big, brown UPS truck, and she was honored recently for delivering them all accident-free. To be inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor, a driver must have at least 25 years of accident-free driving.

