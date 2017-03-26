Georgia special election: Polls show tight race to replace Price in House
Early voting in the race to replace Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price in the House of Representatives begins Monday, with polls indicating a tight battle in a potential run-off election later this year. No fewer than 18 candidates are competing to represent Georgia's 6th congressional district, which encompasses many of Atlanta's northern suburbs.
