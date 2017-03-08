Georgia soldier charged with killing 2 fellow Army members
Georgia sergeant is charged with killing two fellow Army members due to a personal motive with one of them after they are found shot dead 'in a pool of their own blood, one with a large knife in his throat' He is accused of killing 23-year-old Specialist Marquez Brown of Macon and 21-year-old Private Malika Darion Jackson of Foley, Alabama Police said they found the two soldiers dead Sunday; an autopsy found that the two men had died of gunshot wounds An Army sergeant has been charged in the slayings of two fellow soldiers whom police said were found dead in a pool of their own blood in an apartment outside Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14)
|Wed
|About time
|56
|KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12)
|Wed
|willis Frazier
|329
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|Wed
|litterbox-hero
|21
|Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos...
|Mar 3
|Stedman
|1
|You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun.
|Mar 3
|Buggie
|1
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Mar 3
|Hating This Town
|397
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC