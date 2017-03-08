Georgia Senate passes bills in support of law enforcement
Though Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said he knows how blessed he and his deputies are to live and work in Forsyth County, he values the importance of new bills "backing the badge" that may soon become law, should the Georgia House of Representatives - and subsequently Gov. Nathan Deal - approve them. On Friday, Feb. 24, the Georgia Senate voted to approve four bills that support law enforcement officers across the state.
