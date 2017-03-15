Georgia Senate OKs $49 billion budget...

Georgia Senate OKs $49 billion budget, cuing up House talks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

The Georgia Senate has backed two percent pay increases for teachers and other state employees as part of a $49 billion state budget proposal. The chamber on Wednesday approved their version of a spending plan for the financial year starting July 1. The vote sets up negotiations between House and Senate leaders to hash out differences in their funding plans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Tue Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Tue Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mon Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) Mar 12 JDD 24
News With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 56
News KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12) Mar 8 willis Frazier 329
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC