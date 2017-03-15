Georgia Senate OKs $49 billion budget, cuing up House talks
The Georgia Senate has backed two percent pay increases for teachers and other state employees as part of a $49 billion state budget proposal. The chamber on Wednesday approved their version of a spending plan for the financial year starting July 1. The vote sets up negotiations between House and Senate leaders to hash out differences in their funding plans.
